Motorcyclist killed in crash with car in Halesowen

Emergency services at the scene of the crash in Stourbridge Road, Halesowen. Photo: SNAPPER SK

The 38-year-old was killed after his motorbike and a Land Rover Discovery collided by the BP garage in Stourbridge Road, near the junction with Alexandra Road.

West Midlands Police said the car was turning right onto Richmond Road at around 3pm, when the bike collided with the rear of the 4x4.

The rider was confirmed dead at the scene "despite the best efforts of people at the scene who offered first aid before paramedics arrived".

A 51-year-old woman who was driving the Land Rover is assisting police with enquiries, as are a number of other witnesses.

However, officers are appealing for anyone with information or dash cam footage to contact them via live chat on the force's website, quoting log number 2116 of 17 July.