Young and old celebrate scaled-back Black Country Day

Tom Stanton and Billy Spakemon entertain shoppers

With the sun shining, members of the public lapped up music and history talks in Halesowen.

At Somers Square in the town, there was a line up of events from afternoon to evening.

Among those to attend was Black Country flag designer Gracie Sheppard.

Also in attendance was Dr Brian Dakin, known by his performance name as Billy Spake Mon, and his band the Blue Granits.

Vicky Rogers from Halesowen BID eyes up the fairy cakes

Mr Black Country Steve Edwards and Vicky Rogers cut the cake to celebrate

The event was scaled back slightly due to the restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

But Steve Edwards, founder of the Black Country Festival and Black Country Day, said people had a good time.

Speaking at the event, he told the Express & Star: "We didn't want to let Black Country Day go by without doing anything.

"Covid restrictions have held it back a little bit but we are in Halesowen, the sun is shining.

Dolly and Charlie entertained Halesowen

Kev Dillon, Billy Papworth, Paige Ford and Matthew Ford, from Lions ABC in Brierley Hill, put on a demonstration

"We have got Billy Spoke Mon singing, the Blue Granits am singing on the stage, there is a load of folk dancing to it, it has turned out to be a good day.

"The crowd has been mainly older folks but a few school kids have turned up.

"Obviously it is the middle of the week, and middle of the day, so the crowd isn't massive.

"But there is quite a few folk here having a good old dance."

Duncan Edwards Foundation founder Rose Cook-Monk and Andy Monk enjoy a dance

Town crier Ian Jones announces Dudley's city bid

Asked how he felt about Dudley bidding for city status, he said: "I think it is great, it is great they have announced it on Black Country Day.

"Hopefully we can bring in some good investment if we become the city of Dudley.

"We can bring investment into the area, bring the community on it and hopefully get some funding for our community centres and youth clubs, and bring our community back together.

"Being a city, it would be great to have a stadium for Dudley Town Football Club, back in the heart of Dudley.