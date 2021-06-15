MP running London Marathon for charity

James Morris MP

James Morris, MP for Halesowen and Rowley Regis, will be supporting Dudley Mind when he takes part in the 26-mile event on October 3.

The charity offers support services across the Black Country. Mr Morris has set up a fundraising page.

He said: "It was disappointing not to take part in last year’s Marathon, but the lockdown over the winter months has given me more time to train and hopefully I’ll be ready to set a new personal best by the time it comes round in October.

"Mental health has long been an issue close to my heart and I’m delighted to be supporting Dudley Mind.

"They do incredible work to support local people, and services like these have been more needed than ever during the past year.

"I know that they will be grateful for all proceeds that are raised."