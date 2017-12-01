Santa greets families as rotary club takes sleigh on tour of Halesowen and Rowley Regis

The jolly red man is visiting households in Halesowen and Rowley Regis where he is raising money for children's charities and also handing out sweets.

Halesowen and Rowley Regis Rotary Club carry out the Santa sleigh ride each year in the weeks before Christmas.

Richard Ellis, who is a member of the group and is one of the people who volunteers as Santa, said: "It is great to see children's faces light up when we come along the street.

"Our annual Santa sleigh brings the Christmas spirit each year."

It is a tradition that has become well known in the local area.

Richard estimates it has been going on for around 20 years.

On each ride, a rotary member will dress up as Santa and he will ride the sleigh, which is fitted onto a trailer towed by a car.

The sleigh comes equipped with presents, lights and plays festive music.

Residents living in the area will be able to see Santa on the run up to Christmas, as he visits different neighbourhoods.

Richard says the group have raised £7,000 in the past two years from the initiative.