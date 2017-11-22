First World War shell turned into memorial in Halesowen

The item has been decorated by lecturers at Halesowen College and will take its place on a street corner that another shell gave its name to almost a century ago.

Shell Corner in 1933. Picture: blackcountrymuse.webs.com

A campaign has been running to return a bomb to Shell Corner in Halesowen, where one was once a curious feature. A First World War shell stood in the area between 1924 and 1937 until it mysteriously disappeared – and it is still known by locals as Shell Corner today, even if all of them are not aware of the reason behind the name.

A replacement has been lined up after being donated by a squadron in Essex.

Ward councillor Stuart Henley was desperate to bring back a shell as an important feature of the area’s history and the college was asked to get involved in making it a memorial. It now features poppies and a soldier looking down at the grave of a colleague. It is hoped it will be unveiled on a plinth on Shell Corner next year.

The decorated shell

And the timing could not be more apt as commemorations will take place to mark 100 years since the end of the Great War.

Councillor Henley said he was overwhelmed with the efforts of college art lecturers Colin Burchill and Cliff Collins, who spent around four months decorating the shell. He said: “It’s brilliant, I’m amazed. It is everything we spoke about, it’s perfect.

“That was my aim, to bring it back to the area it gave its name an making it a Remembrance project. We are hoping to get it done early next year, which will be the 100th year since the end of the war and will fit in nicely,” he added.

Until the shell returns to Shell Corner, it is on display at Long Lane Library in Halesowen and will then be kept at Fixed Wheel Brewery in the town.