'We just can't continue,' says heartbroken landlady of Cradley pub

The Why Not Inn in Cradley closed yesterday(THU), although it will reopen tonight(FRI) with a private farewell for regulars.

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x8ml004

The pub in Why Not Street, Colley Gate, has been run for the past two years by Lisa Vincze and her husband Atilla.

Mr Vincze told the Express & Star that the couple were very sad about the decision, but it was proving impossible to turn a profit.

"We've done our best over the past two years, but it's not worth it," he said.

"We weren't making our money, we were just working to pay tax. You pay tax on everything.

"The Government doesn't help, it's doing nothing to support us."

Announcing the news on Facebook, Mrs Vincze wrote: "This is one of the hardest posts I have had to write.

"With our deepest regret we have no option but to close the doors to the Why Not Inn permanently, with the lack of trade as of late it has become more and more difficult week on week to keep the doors open.

"This hasn’t been an easy decision and if we could have done anything more we would have. We have done our best over the past two years to bring the community together, raise money, bring live entertainment back to the pub, cater more for the kids but unfortunately this has not been enough and without people coming through the doors we just cannot continue anymore."

Mrs Vincze thanked customers for their support, and said she would be in touch with everyone who had booked Christmas Day dinners to return their deposits.

The pub, which dates back to the early 1800s, was built by George Pritchard along the main stagecoach route from Stourbridge to Birmingham.

He erected a sign which read: "Why not call and see George Pritchard?"