New academy for Black Country football club which helped propel Daniel Sturridge to fame

A Black Country football club which helped propel Daniel Sturridge to fame has opened a £327,000 new academy centre to help discover the stars of tomorrow.
By Mark Andrews
Cradley Town FC officially opened its new academy pitch this week after a long battle to secure the funds.
England midfielder Jude Bellingham, whose father Mark played for the club in 2014-15, also sent a signed shirt to mark the occasion.