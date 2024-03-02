Express & Star
New academy for Black Country football club which helped propel Daniel Sturridge to fame

A Black Country football club which helped propel Daniel Sturridge to fame has opened a £327,000 new academy centre to help discover the stars of tomorrow.

By Mark Andrews
Published
Cradley Town chairman Trevor Thomas with the club's new all-weather pitch

Cradley Town FC officially opened its new academy pitch this week after a long battle to secure the funds.

Jude Bellingham has provided a signed shirt which is on display at Cradley Town FC

England midfielder Jude Bellingham, whose father Mark played for the club in 2014-15, also sent a signed shirt to mark the occasion.

