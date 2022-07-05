Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Lapal Community Choir is performing a free concert in Cradley

By Adam SmithCradleyPublished:

A free concert by the Lapal Community Choir is being held at St Peter’s Parish Church, Cradley.

Lapal Community Choir
Lapal Community Choir

The historic church will be filled with the music of the Lapal Choir on Saturday, July 16 between 2.30pm and 3.30pm.

The concert will be followed by refreshments including home-made cakes. Admission is free but there will be a collection in aid of the completion of the Cradley Tower Heritage Project.

James Brookes, from St Peter's Church, said: "Wer are holding concerts every other month. And in July we are very pleased to welcome Halesowen’s newest choir to St Peter’s.

"They will be singing lots of well-known songs from musicals, TV and the charts with the theme of Friends, lots of songs to make you feel good."

Visitors should use local car parks or on street parking as the churchyard will be reserved for blue badge holders only due to space.

Mr Brookes added: "We look forward to welcoming you."

For details about forthcoming concerts visit www.stpeterscradley.org/events.

Cradley
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News