Lapal Community Choir is performing a free concert in Cradley

Lapal Community Choir

The historic church will be filled with the music of the Lapal Choir on Saturday, July 16 between 2.30pm and 3.30pm.

The concert will be followed by refreshments including home-made cakes. Admission is free but there will be a collection in aid of the completion of the Cradley Tower Heritage Project.

James Brookes, from St Peter's Church, said: "Wer are holding concerts every other month. And in July we are very pleased to welcome Halesowen’s newest choir to St Peter’s.

"They will be singing lots of well-known songs from musicals, TV and the charts with the theme of Friends, lots of songs to make you feel good."

Visitors should use local car parks or on street parking as the churchyard will be reserved for blue badge holders only due to space.

Mr Brookes added: "We look forward to welcoming you."