Appeal to raise funds for shot teenager's recovery

Appeal launched to help fund the recovery of Connor Harper, who remains in hospital three weeks after being shot in the back

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Leanne Bayliss, the sister of Connor Harper, who was shot three times in the back as he walked with friends next to Homer Hill Park in Cradley on Friday, April 8.

The 17-year-old was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham with injuries which included severe spinal injuries and fears that he may never walk again and he has remained in hospital since, lying flat on his back to allow his spine to heal.

The GoFundMe page is looking to raise £1,000 to help provide Connor with high quality physiotherapy and equipment to give him the best chance to recover from his injuries as he prepares to go to a specialist spinal hospital.

Leanne Bayliss said: "Any donations given are so appreciated by myself, Connor and all of our family, no matter how small, and we thank you from the bottom of our hearts."