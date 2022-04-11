Teenager shot in Cradley now 'stable' in hospital but could remain there for several weeks

Connor Harper was shot in the back

The teenager was shot near tennis courts at Homer Hill Recreation Ground, just off Homer Hill Road, at 7.30pm on Friday, with the area sealed off afterwards.

No arrests have been made as police investigations continue but it is believed the youngster will remain in hospital for several weeks recovering from his injuries.

The victim has been named as Connor Harper, from Rowley Regis, on social media and it is believed the 17-year-old was shot in the back three times in the attack.

Police are still hunting for the culprits and have urged anyone with any information to come forward over the shootings,the latest in a spree of violent crime recently.

The scene of the shooting in Cradley. Photo: SnapperSK.

Residents have already spoken of their shock of the attack as police cars filled the street – with one remarking the victim is "so young" and they were left fearful.

The victim's mother Amanda Harper took to social media to leave a message of thanks to everyone who had messaged her – but admitted she wasn't sure if he'd be able to walk again.

She said: "Thank you to everyone asking how Connor is, it means a lot. Just to let everyone know he’s been shot three times in the back with a gun and it’s not known for sure that he’ll be able to walk again but thank you for everyone who have asked about him."