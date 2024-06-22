Motorists using main road in Coseley face partial evening closure
Carriageway resurfacing will mean the temporary evening closure of part of a main road in Coseley at the end of next week.
By Paul Jenkins
The A4123 Birmingham New Road will be closed from Ivyhouse Lane to Mason Street starting next Friday from 7pm to 3am for the work to be done.
The work is expected to be completed by Sunday July 7 – access to frontages and drives will be maintained throughout the closure.