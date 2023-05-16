New bleed kit installed at railway station

Councillor Kieran Casey, Kelly Addiss (supporter of the Daniel Baird Foundation) and Andrew McGill from West Midlands Trains pose with the new bleed kit, which is to be installed at Coseley train station.

The new cabinet installed at Coseley station will house a bleed control kit which can be accessed 24 hours a day in the event of an incident or an accident, not only on the station itself, but on the busy road outside or by neighbouring residential houses.

The cabinet and equipment has been donated by the Daniel Baird Foundation alongside Unite the union to support the work Councillor Keiran Casey is doing in Dudley to improve community safety.

The kits are being used to seal wounds and stop bleeding whilst help is on the way in form of the emergency services.

Angela Prescott, Health, Safety, Security and Environment Director at West Midlands Railway, said: “We are delighted to support this important cause by installing a bleed control cabinet at Coseley thanks to the kind donation of the Daniel Baird Foundation and Unite.

“These cabinets can be crucial in saving lives by giving valuable additional minutes to people in critical conditions. We want passengers travelling through our stations to feel safe and we will soon be rolling out more of these kits across our network.

“I would like to thank Councillor Casey and Lynne Baird for their essential work in improving safety in the community.”

Lynne Baird, founder of the Daniel Baird Foundation, said: "It's fantastic that we have been able to work with everyone involved to get one of these cabinets installed on Coseley railway station, which is the first cabinet on the busy line between Wolverhampton and Birmingham.

“There’s no doubt that these kits can save lives in the vital minutes after an accident or when someone is injured, so a big thank you to local councillor Keiran Casey for his work in supporting me in my campaign to get these kits in as many areas as possible and of course to West Midlands Railway for agreeing to have this on their station”

Councillor Keiran Casey said: "These are really vital pieces of equipment that can save lives, so I’ve been supporting Lynne to get these kits out as far and wide as possible, including speaking to train providers like West Midlands Railways to ask whether they would support the great work the Daniel Baird Foundation is doing.

“I’m really glad that by working together that another one of these cabinets is going to be installed in our local area, as well as the great news that West Midlands Railways is now also looking to roll these kits out across their network, further improving safety.