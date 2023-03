The section of the Birmingham New Road between Ivyhouse Lane and Shaw Road will be closed on Sunday. Photo: Google Street Map

The work on the section in Coseley, between Ivyhouse Lane and Shaw Road on the A4123 Birmingham New Road, has been put back until Sunday, March 12 due to the cold snap this week.

It will see the section closed in both directions between 7.30am and 2.30pm, with high levels of congestion and increased journey times expected.