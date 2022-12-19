Man in 60s dies after being hit by car in Coseley

Floral tributes

It happened on Havacre Lane at just after 7pm on Thursday.

The man was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition, but despite the best efforts of medics he died on Friday.

Police said the driver of a BMW car stopped further up the road and following quick-time enquiries by officers, a woman aged 36 was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop after a collision.

She has been released pending further enquiries as officers continue to investigate.

Detective Sergeant Paul Hughes, of the serious collision investigation unit at West Midlands Police, said: "Our thoughts remain with the family of the man who has sadly lost his life.

"We have spoken with a number of witnesses and carried out forensic examinations of the scene as we work to establish exactly what happened.