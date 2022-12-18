Car left behind after driver crashes into wall in Coseley

West Midlands Police were called to the scene on Gorge Road in Coseley just after 11.30pm on Saturday after reports of the crash.

The driver of the car was not present at the scene, but contacted the force later to confirm he had left the scene in another vehicle.

The force confirmed that he would be interviewed in due course and put out an appeal for anyone with any information to get in touch via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to Gorge Road in Coseley shortly after 11.30pm last night after a car crashed into a wall.

"The driver left the scene in another vehicle, but later contacted us and he will be interviewed in due course.