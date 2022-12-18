Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Car left behind after driver crashes into wall in Coseley

By James VukmirovicCoseleyPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A car was left on a Black Country road after the driver crashed into a wall.

West Midlands Police were called to the scene on Gorge Road in Coseley just after 11.30pm on Saturday after reports of the crash.

The driver of the car was not present at the scene, but contacted the force later to confirm he had left the scene in another vehicle.

The force confirmed that he would be interviewed in due course and put out an appeal for anyone with any information to get in touch via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We were called to Gorge Road in Coseley shortly after 11.30pm last night after a car crashed into a wall.

"The driver left the scene in another vehicle, but later contacted us and he will be interviewed in due course.

"Anyone with any information should contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting log number 4155 of 17 December."

Coseley
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News