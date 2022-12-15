Green light for controversial travellers camp in Coseley

The Budden Road transit site..

The site on Budden Road in Coseley was first approved in 2018 in a temporary form but it was announced this year that the site would be made permanent.

At a Dudley Council Planning Committee on Monday, the site was rubber-stamped with a vote of five in favour and two against. Recommending the proposal a Council representative had said: “The proposal allows for unauthorised traveller’s sites to be moved on more quickly and easily which would not be the case if there was no site available.

“Moreover, it reduces pressure on police resources and reduces the clean-up and legal costs the council has in moving unauthorised camps on.” But councillor Peter Drake, speaking at the meeting, insisted the land was contaminated and allowing people to live there was “wishful thinking.”

Councillor Drake said: “It is irresponsible and unethical to put travellers on the land at Budden Road in Coseley. The land is highly contaminated, and it poses a threat to the health and well-being of anyone who may live there for any length of time.

“And for that reason alone, permission for a permanent transit camp should not be given. The last in-depth site investigation and gas monitoring took place in 1999. What appraisal of safety has been undertaken since then? As far as I can see, very little, just guesswork and wishful thinking. ”

Tony Sheldon, a key activist also objecting at the planning committee, said: “There are two main issues, firstly the contamination and then the close proximity to residential properties. No matter where you look, whether it be on the council website at the DMBC development plan, the Black Country Core strategy or even by contacting the GTC itself, they all confirm that ’you cannot put a transit site on contaminated land’.