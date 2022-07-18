Notification Settings

Schoolgirl, 12, struck by car near busy Black Country junction

By Deborah Hardiman

Emergency services rushed to a busy Black Country road junction after a car struck a schoolgirl.

West Midlands Police said a 12-year-old girl suffered a head injury during the collision, in Ivyhouse Lane off the Birmingham New Road in Coseley.

The driver stopped at the scene close to the McDonald's fast-food branch.

West Midlands Ambulance Service stated: “We were called at 4.22pm on Sunday to reports of a collision involving a car and pedestrian on Birmingham New Road.

"We sent one ambulance and a paramedic officer to the scene."

The child, who has not been named, was taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital for treatment, but her injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

Deborah Hardiman

