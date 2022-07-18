Plea for new home for Coseley Comets after leisure centre demolition plans

The Coseley Comets

The marching band currently use Coseley Leisure Centre which is earmarked for demolition.

Jayne Poole, who runs the Comets, said: "I am worried. I am calling on some help from my Coseley friends.

"I run the Coseley Comets marching band that’s based at the Coseley Leisure centre. It was announced last week that the site will be demolished and we have to find another practice site.

"We have been in Coseley for nearly two decades and support our community at relevant events."

She added: "We are desperately looked for a new home and if any of my friends have any suggestions then please message me on Facebook.

"With no home the current band of Comets may well be the last."

The Comets cater for ages eight to 24 with an interest in music, dance and performance and are a none profit organisation.

They currently rehearse on Thursdays between 7pm and 8.30pm and Sundays between 10am and 4pm.

Coseley Leisure Centre, currently on the Coseley High School site, is set to be demolished an replaced with a new school.

Dudley Council is working with the Department for Education which is investing £10.2million in the project.

The DfE has also asked the council to fund the cost of the demolition of the school sports hall, squash courts and caretaker’s lodge, which are in poor condition, prior to it submitting the planning application.

Councillor Ruth Buttery, the council's cabinet member for children and young people, said: "This is a major step forward in the council boosting education provision for children whilst enhancing some of the sports facilities for the community.

"There’s been lots of discussion about how this site could be used in recent years and this will benefit children for generations to come in the Coseley area.