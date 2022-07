An aerial view of Silver Jubilee Park in Coseley. Photo: Google

Emergency services rushed to Silver Jubilee Park, on Oak Street, at around 6pm on Thursday.

An ambulance and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic attended the scene.

A spokeswoman for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "Ambulance staff arrived to find a teenage boy who had sustained a serious injury.

"He was given trauma care on scene before being conveyed on blue lights to hospital for further care."