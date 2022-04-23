Appeal to help identifying men responsible for early morning disturbance

The incident took place around 6am on Avenue Road in Coseley. Photo: Google Street Map

West Midlands Police have launched an investigation into the incident on Avenue Road in Coseley in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Four men were heard arguing at around 6am, with one man seen to be holding a machete, although they had already left the scene when police arrived at around 6.09am.

Officers have confirmed that they have spoken to witnesses and have CCTV and phone footage of the incident, and have asked for anyone with any information to get in contact.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We’re investigating after four men were seen arguing in Avenue Road, Coseley early on Saturday (23 April).

"One of the men had what was described to us as a machete.

"Officers were immediately sent following the 999 call at 6.09am, but the men had already driven off.

"We’ve spoken to witnesses and have CCTV and phone footage.

"If you saw what happened, message us via Live Chat on our website west-midlands.police.uk. quoting 662-230422

"You can share what you know with the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.