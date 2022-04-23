Notification Settings

Appeal to help identifying men responsible for early morning disturbance

By James Vukmirovic

A search has begun to find four men seen arguing outside a Black Country house, with one seen brandishing a machete.

The incident took place around 6am on Avenue Road in Coseley. Photo: Google Street Map
West Midlands Police have launched an investigation into the incident on Avenue Road in Coseley in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Four men were heard arguing at around 6am, with one man seen to be holding a machete, although they had already left the scene when police arrived at around 6.09am.

Officers have confirmed that they have spoken to witnesses and have CCTV and phone footage of the incident, and have asked for anyone with any information to get in contact.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We’re investigating after four men were seen arguing in Avenue Road, Coseley early on Saturday (23 April).

"One of the men had what was described to us as a machete.

"Officers were immediately sent following the 999 call at 6.09am, but the men had already driven off.

"We’ve spoken to witnesses and have CCTV and phone footage.

"If you saw what happened, message us via Live Chat on our website west-midlands.police.uk. quoting 662-230422

"You can share what you know with the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.

"They will not ask your name or trace your call and you may be entitled to a cash reward."

James Vukmirovic

By James Vukmirovic

Senior Reporter@jamesvukmirovic

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star. Contact me at james.vukmirovic@mnamedia.co.uk.

