Coseley grandmother who survived bowel cancer urges others to look out for symptoms

Marjorie Harper

Marjorie Harper, from Coseley, was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2019 and puts her recover down to a home kit she describes as a "life saver".

The 74-year-old received a bowel screening kit due to being registered with a GP and aged between 60 and 74, meaning she was eligible for it.

And now, after being diagnosed, undergoing scans and receiving treatment from the Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, she is fit and healthy again.

She said: "I was so scared when I was told I had cancer, I just stopped and knew that I would have to fight it for my family – the ones I love dearly. After losing my husband to a tumour several years ago, the ‘C’ word scared me, but I knew I was strong.

"The care I received was second to none, especially from Dr. Elgaddel; she is just absolutely amazing. Even though you are never really given the all clear, I go every five months and get told there isn’t any cancer there and those words are music to my ears."

Marjorie formerly worked for social services and is looking forward to going to Saint-Malo, in France, with her children and grandchildren later this year – and has praised the Bowel Cancer Team at the NHS trust for their efforts.

Bowel cancer is the UK’s second biggest cancer killer with one person being diagnosed every 15 minutes in the UK – that’s nearly 43,000 each year. Bowel Cancer Awareness Month is recognised annually to raise awareness as it is easier to treat, if diagnosed early.

Symptoms include bleeding from the bottom and, or, blood in poo, along with a persistent and unexplained change in bowel habit, unexplained weight loss, extreme tiredness for no obvious reason and a pain or lump in the stomach area.

Gemma Fieldhouse, lead screening practitioner at the hospital trust, said: "Bowel cancer is very treatable if diagnosed early. If you have any symptoms, do not be embarrassed and do not ignore them.

"You should contact your GP if you have any of the symptoms of bowel cancer for three weeks or more. It is vital you do the home test kit when it has been sent through to you, because it could save your life.