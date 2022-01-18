Boss of rat-infested Dudley takeaway fined after food found 'at risk of contamination'

Lai-Do takeaway in Coseley

Adam Rafferty, the owner of Lai-Do takeaway in Coseley, appeared at Dudley Magistrates' Court where he admitted a string of food safety offences.

Dudley Council’s environmental health team told magistrates that officers found evidence of rat activity, poor conditions, and a lack of cleanliness in the Birmingham New Road takeaway.

Rafferty was admitted failing to have an adequate documented food safety management system, failing to keep the premises clean, failing to protect food from the risk of contamination and failing to have adequate procedures in place for controlling pests, at the hearing last Friday.

Rafferty was fined £2,800, ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £181 and costs of £1,735.

His company, Rafferty Yeung Ltd, was fined £500 and told to pay a £50 victim surcharge.

Councillor Nicolas Barlow, cabinet member for health and adult social care, said: "As consumers, we all have the right to expect good food safety standards from the places we choose to buy from.

"It’s unacceptable for businesses to think they can let standards slip and put people’s health at risk.