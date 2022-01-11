Driver seriously injured in Birmingham New Road crash

The crash happened at the junction of Birmingham New Road and the Black Country Route. Photo: Google

The man was one of two drivers taken to hospital after the collision, which happened at the junction of Birmingham New Road and the Black Country Route in Coseley.

Police officers and paramedics were called to the scene just before midday on Tuesday.

The drivers were both taken to hospital, with one rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital with serious injuries.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We were called at 11.56am to reports of a road traffic collision involving two cars at the junction of Birmingham New Road and the A463 in Coseley, Bilston.

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and a Critical Care Car from Midlands Air Ambulance attended the scene.

"On arrival, we found two patients, both men. The driver of the first car had sustained serious injuries, he received treatment from ambulance staff on scene and was conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further treatment.