Train line blocked as emergency crews sent to Coseley station

Published:

An emergency incident at Coseley railway station has blocked a train line through the Black Country.

Coseley station
Coseley station

The incident has blocked the line and affects Birmingham New Street journeys to Walsall, Wolverhampton, Coventry and Shrewsbury.

Police and paramedics are understood to have been sent to the scene but the nature of any injuries has noty et been confirmed.

Passengers have been advised that cancellation and diversions with disruption expected to last until 3pm this afternoon.

More to follow.

Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

