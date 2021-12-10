Train line blocked as emergency crews sent to Coseley station

The incident has blocked the line and affects Birmingham New Street journeys to Walsall, Wolverhampton, Coventry and Shrewsbury.
👮🏽♀️👮🏼♂️ Because of an emergency incident, trains through #Coseley station have been stopped ⛔️— Birmingham New Street (@NetworkRailBHM) December 10, 2021
Please check @nationalrailenq if your travelling in the area 📲
We’ll keep you updated on any changes ℹ️ @WestMidRailway
Police and paramedics are understood to have been sent to the scene but the nature of any injuries has noty et been confirmed.
Passengers have been advised that cancellation and diversions with disruption expected to last until 3pm this afternoon.
More to follow.