Electric car left wedged on wall as manoeuvre goes wrong in the Black Country

The car reversed onto a wall in Bourne Street, Coseley. Photo: WMFSDudley

Nobody is thought to have been injured in the crash but paramedics and eight firefighters were sent to the scene where the silver hatchback was left at a 45-degree angle.

The crash happened in Bourne Street, Coseley, at around 10.15am on Wednesday.

A fire engine and brigade response vehicle both sent to the scene and the road was fully closed while fire crews worked to free the vehicle safely.

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "This [incident] involves one car that appears to have reversed on a retaining wall and it was left at a 45-degree angle in a precarious position.

"Cordons were in place for public safety. And our technical rescue unit also attended."

One of the crew members who was at the scene "secured the vehicle to make sure it wouldn't roll or fall", the spokesman added.