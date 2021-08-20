Special model aerospace show being staged

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 19/08/21 .Pre-pic ahead of the Aerospace and Vehicle Modelling Club show [ASVC] in Wombourne, which is taking place at Wombourne's community centre on Sept 5. Pictured looking forward to the event are Neil Willis and Andy Walker..

Neil Willis, aged 62, of Coseley, and his neighbour, Andrew Walker, aged 63, are both club members and are looking forward to the show which had to be cancelled last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Club treasurer Neil, who spent 10 years in the Household Cavalry, said: "I now concentrate on making scaled down versions of tanks.

"The show will be held from 10am to 4pm at the Community Centre in Church Road, Wombourne

"Usually we have around 80 people from clubs from as far away as Stoke-on-Trent, Shropshire, Nottingham and some from an even greater distance.

"The show is held annually but last year, unfortunately, it had to be cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Fortunately the rules have been relaxed so that we can now meet together and we have about 20 members who show up on a regular basis.

"The show will be of interest to many people and will be staged in three halls with traders, clubs and special interest groups taking part and an open competition held for anyone wanting to take part.

"There will be scale models of aircraft, tanks, space-craft, figures, cars and lorries on show."

The club has been in existence since 1964 and Neil is one of the oldest members, having joined in 1973.

He is hoping the show will encourage people interested in modelling to join the club.

Visitors to the show will be asked to wear masks in the halls and admission will be £4 for adults, with under-10s free-of-charge and concessions and family rates available.