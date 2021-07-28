Urgent appeal to trace missing Coseley woman Jeanette Lowe, 60

By Dayna FarringtonCoseleyPublished:

Police are urgently appealing to residents to help them find a missing Black Country woman.

Jeanette Lowe
Jeanette Lowe

Jeanette Lowe, aged 60, went missing from her home in Coseley this afternoon.

She left her home without any money or phone, so her family have no way of contacting her.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We urgently need your help to find Jeanette Lowe. She’s gone missing from her home Coseley this afternoon (28 July).

"Jeanette, aged 60, has never been missing before. She hasn’t taken any money or a phone with her and her family have no way of contacting her.

"We are all really worried about her and need to find her as soon as possible.

"Jeanette’s got short grey hair, cut into a bob, and was last seen wearing black trousers and a navy Nike just do it top."

Anyone who sees Jeanette is urged to call 999. Anyone with any information that might help police locate her can call 101.

Coseley
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Dayna Farrington

By Dayna Farrington

Senior reporter based at Wolverhampton

Deputy chief reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News