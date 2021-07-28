Urgent appeal to trace missing Coseley woman Jeanette Lowe, 60

Jeanette Lowe

Jeanette Lowe, aged 60, went missing from her home in Coseley this afternoon.

She left her home without any money or phone, so her family have no way of contacting her.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We urgently need your help to find Jeanette Lowe. She’s gone missing from her home Coseley this afternoon (28 July).

"Jeanette, aged 60, has never been missing before. She hasn’t taken any money or a phone with her and her family have no way of contacting her.

"We are all really worried about her and need to find her as soon as possible.

"Jeanette’s got short grey hair, cut into a bob, and was last seen wearing black trousers and a navy Nike just do it top."