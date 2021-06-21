Concerns over latest homes scheme for old Coseley swimming pool site

Dudley Council is considering plans to build 36 homes on land off Pear Tree Lane, which used to house Coseley swimming pool.

The pool was controversially closed in 2009 despite a campaign to save it and the buildings bulldozed the following year.

The site has remained empty ever since, despite plans being submitted for a scheme for 24 homes there in 2016, and another for 28 homes a year later.

The latest scheme is believed to be council-run and has been put forward by W13 Developments. It will see 36 homes built on the 1.5-acre site, including 25 three-bedroom houses and 11 four-bedroom houses.

Councillor Sue Ridney, who represents Coseley East, said she wanted to see development of the site, but was concerned over the size of the scheme and potential traffic issues.

"This is the third set of plans that have gone in for housing on this site and there have always been mixed opinions," she said.

Derelict

"There is a need for housing in the area and it is time something was done with the site as it has been derelict for years. There are concerns about the number of houses and it does look a bit tight on the plans.

"I would also say parking may be an issue. The park is used for football on a Saturday and there's a lot of cars there, and having an estate there as well will add to the traffic."

A number of objections have been submitted against the project, with concerns raised about the loss of wildlife, increase in traffic and noise pollution, as well as potential impact on nearby businesses.

Planning agents Simpatico Town Planning said the scheme would see the development of a derelict site which "presently causes harm to the amenity and character of this area of Coseley".

“The site partly comprises an allocated housing site, and as a whole represents a vacant brownfield site within an existing residential settlement," they said in a statement.

“Officers and members have previously supported an application to redevelop the site for housing, albeit without issuing a formal decision notice.

“The principle of redeveloping the site to provide housing is therefore established."

It describes the scheme as a "high quality development which is sensitive to local character" on a brownfield site, and says it is "financially viable" in the current climate.