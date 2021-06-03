Teenage girl and biker injured in Coseley crash

The crash happened on Upper Ettingshall Road. Photo: Google

The cyclist, a girl, and the motorcyclist, a man, were involved in a crash in Upper Ettingshall Road, Coseley, at around 4.45pm on Wednesday.

The collision is believed to have happened as both riders went to move off.

They were both taken to hospital but neither is thought to have been seriously injured.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "A cyclist and a motorbike rider have been taken to hospital after a collision in Coseley. It happened at about 4.45pm on Wednesday evening on Upper Ettingshall Road.

"Two ambulances were sent to the scene. On arrival, the crews were told that the collision happened as both riders moved off from being stationary.

"The teenage girl on the bike suffered multiple non-serious injuries, while the man on the motorbike also suffered a number of non-serious injuries. Both were taken by ambulance to Russells Hall Hospital."