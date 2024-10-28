Tireless volunteer and leader given honour of having Black Country Radio studio named after him

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Brian Dakin has had a studio at Black Country Radio named in his honour as recognition for his community work and development and leadership of Black Country Xtra.

The Billy Spakemon Studio, which is named after Brian's alter ego, is the home of the community side of Black Country Radio where more specialist programming is created and broadcast online and on DAB radio.

The plaque was presented to Brian by station manager Dave Brownhill and chairman Keith Horsfall at a station team meeting on Tuesday and officially fixed to the entrance to the studio over the weekend.

Keith Horsfall said the idea had come from Dave Brownhill and had been a way of acknowledging Brian's contribution to the station as a volunteer and how he engaged with and led everyone who came to Black Country Xtra.

Brian Dakin is joined by Keith Horsfall, Dave Brownhill and Paul Collins at the unveiling of his plaque

He said: "Billy's engagement as a volunteer for Black Country Radio is exceptional as he gives up so much time for the station and treats it like a full-time job, all voluntary and in his own time.

"He's just terrific and his engagement with the volunteers and all the different people from different backgrounds is what makes Black Country Xtra what it is today, which is a unique station that offers a platform to help make people out there aware of what's going on in the Black Country.

"It's the least we could do for Billy as he's a top, top guy."

Brian Dakin records a show behind the desk of the Billy Spakemon studio

Brian Dakin said he was still taking in what had happened.

He said: "I was gobsmacked as it was a real surprise and I'm greatly honoured that Dave and Keith felt that they wanted to do this.

"Black Country Xtra is a platform for the whole community and is there for anyone, any community group or charity group that has a programme or wants to tell us about their lives and journeys, such as someone I spoke to today about wanting to do a programme representing people with autism.

Studio B2 is now the Billy Spakemon Studio at Black Country Radio

"I'd just like to say thank you to everyone as it's really a tribute to them and their work and commitment to make the station what it is."