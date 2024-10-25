Dudley school to install 'sustainable' outdoor classroom after award win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Thorns Collegiate Academy in Brierley Hill has been named as a monthly winner in Selco Builders Warehouse’s Community Heroes scheme and has received £500 to spend in branch.

The school said it was planning to install an outdoor classroom for new sustainability sessions, which will be open to both pupils and their families, and a community allotment.

Thorns Collegiate Academy will also be one of 12 finalists in the Community Heroes campaign with £5,000 up for grabs for the overall winner, as well as £1,000 for a runner-up.

A public vote is set to launch shortly.

Sally Philpotts, Shireland Collegiate Academy Trust director of SEND, said: “We are thrilled to receive this support from Selco.

"The money we have won through Community Heros will support us in completing the base and groundwork for a large 4m x 6m outdoor classroom.

"The ability to offer outdoor learning opportunities will not only support our students to develop their physical and mental wellbeing, but will also offer invaluable opportunities for staff, students, families and the wider community to understand how they can live more sustainably.

Mohamed Cusworth-Yafai (assistant principal at Thorns Collegiate Academy), with students as they celebrate the award win

“We will now be pulling out all the stops to try and win the £5,000 top prize, which would be tremendous for everyone involved.”

Simon Humpage, head of Multi-Channel Marketing at Selco, said: “We are delighted to be able to support Thorns Collegiate Academy with its exciting project.

"Sustainability is a core value of Selco so we are pleased to be able to help a school with a shared vision.

“Community Heroes is our flagship campaign for helping good causes across the country.

"We have had a tremendous response this year and we are looking forward to the voting stage of the competition beginning shortly.”