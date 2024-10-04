Work begins to laid monument to Brierley Hill Steelworks

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 14-foot-high memorial to the former Round Oak Steelworks in Brierley Hill has been designed by Dudley borough artist Steve Field.

It will take the form of a ladle suspended in the air pouring molten metal, and will go up on green space at the junction of Dudley Road and John Street in the town.

The steelworks, built on more than 100 acres of land, was a major employer in the town for nearly 130 years between 1857 and 1982 and, at its peak, 3,000 people were employed at the 50-acre site, but the 1970s saw a big fall in demand and 1,750 jobs were cut in the three years prior to closure.

Buildings like the main office block in Dudley Road survive to this day, but most of the works was demolished in 1984.

The Steelworks closed in 1982 and was demolished a few years later, laying the ground for what is now the Waterfront

In 1980, the adjacent Merry Hill Farm had been declared an Enterprise Zone by the Government in a bid to bring investment into the area, and would soon be developed as the Merry Hill shopping centre.

Following Round Oak's closure, the zone was extended to include the steelworks, which became the Waterfront office and leisure park.

The main parts of the structure were craned onto site last week by fabricator Vince Thompson, of Iconoclast Constructs.

A sketch of the plans for the Round Oak Steelworks monument

Stainless steel sheeting is to be added this month to represent the pouring of molten metal, while a footpath around the sculpture will also be created.

Council bosses are aiming for a formal unveiling in December to mark the 42nd anniversary of the closure of the steelworks in 1982.

The deputy leader of Dudley Council, Councillor Paul Bradley, visited the site on Thursday to see how the works were progressing.

He said: “The Round Oak Steelworks are an important part of Brierley Hill’s history, having employed so many in the town over such a long period of time.

“It is great to see the main components of the monument in place. The detail on it - and on the ladle in particular - shows Black Country craftsmanship at its best.

“The monument will sit on a gateway entrance into Brierley Hill and will be a great addition to the town.

The Round Oak Steelworks in Brierley Hill was a prominent part of the area for nearly 130 years

“It will also act as a meeting point for local people, including former steelworkers or their relatives, to reflect and remember Round Oak.”

The structure will be made from the same material used in the iconic Angel of the North statue in the north-east.