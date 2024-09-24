Brierley Hill road closed due to burst water main

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

West Midlands Roads posted a message on social media to inform motorists that Mill Street in the town would be closed until around Friday, September 27 after a water main burst.

"Please consider alternative routes."

South Staffs Water have been contacted for a comment.