Brierley Hill road closed due to burst water main
Motorists are being urged to find alternative routes around Brierley Hill after a water main burst.
West Midlands Roads posted a message on social media to inform motorists that Mill Street in the town would be closed until around Friday, September 27 after a water main burst.
A spokesman for West Midlands Roads said: "Mill Street in Brierley Hill is closed until around September 27 due to a burst water main.
"Please consider alternative routes."
South Staffs Water have been contacted for a comment.