Express & Star
Close

Brierley Hill road closed due to burst water main

Motorists are being urged to find alternative routes around Brierley Hill after a water main burst.

By James Vukmirovic
Published
Last updated

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Visit Shots! now

West Midlands Roads posted a message on social media to inform motorists that Mill Street in the town would be closed until around Friday, September 27 after a water main burst.

A spokesman for West Midlands Roads said: "Mill Street in Brierley Hill is closed until around September 27 due to a burst water main.

"Please consider alternative routes."

South Staffs Water have been contacted for a comment.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular