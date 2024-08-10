Driver charged and car seized after careless driving reported

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers from Brierley Hill Police stopped the Blue Volkswagen after they spotted it being driven carelessly on Friday evening.

A check by officers found the driver had no insurance and the driver also denied delivering food, but the force said he was then caught after the owner came out to pay him for his shift.

The car was subsequently seized and the driver reported.

A spokesman for Brierley Hill Police said: "This car was seen driving carelessly in Lye, so we stopped it.

"The computer said he had no insurance and he tried just about every lie, but we saw through it.

"He denied delivering food also, until the owner came out to pay him for his shift.

"Car has been seized and driver reported.