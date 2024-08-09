Former antique shop set to become micropub and coffee lounge despite objections

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

But Dudley Council planning chief Carl Mellor said an outdoor garden area must close by 9.30pm each night to minimise disruption to neighbours.

The authority also placed conditions regarding the cooking of food on the plans, for the former Memory Lane antique shop in Brettell Lane, Amblecote.

The shop closed about 10 years ago.

The proposals are for the ground floor retail area to be adapted to provide a coffee lounge and micro bar with a serving and food preparation area, beer store and toilet.

A new roof and brickwork would be added to the existing single-storey rear extension, and the wooden bay shop window would be replaced.

The rear yard would be reconfigured to provide a patio and garden area with bin stores and cycle stores also accommodated.

Two neighbours objected to the installation of a gate to provide maintenance access from the existing alley running between the site and Arena Hairdressing behind.

The objectors said this was not a public right of way, and would also give access to their properties.

But planning officer Sarah Wilkes said this would be for maintenance only and would be locked when not in use.