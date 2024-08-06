Crews work to tackle accidental blaze at factory in Brierley Hill

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Eight fire engines and a hydraulic aerial platform, with around 45 firefighters in total, were called to the single-storey unit on Leys Road in Brierley Hill at around 1.10am on Tuesday after reports of a fire breaking out.

The firefighters tackled the blaze, which had affected 10 per cent of the building, with three jets while wearing breathing apparatus, with Leys Road closed in both directions while the crews worked.

The fire was confirmed as out within hours and was also confirmed as having been started accidentally, while there were no casualties or injuries reported and the crews had left the scene by 9.55am.

The fire broke out at a unit on Leys Road in Brierley Hill. Photo: Google Street Map

A spokesman for West Midlands Fire Service said: "Shortly before 1.10am on Tuesday (6 August), we responded to Leys Road in Brierley Hill.

"Eight fire engines and a hydraulic aerial platform initially responded, crewed by around 45 firefighters.

"This was a fire in a single-storey factory unit. Approximately 10 per cent of the building was affected by fire and smoke.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used three jets to extinguish the fire, which started accidentally. There were no casualties or injuries.

"Leys Road was closed while we worked at the scene, but has since re-opened.

"Crews damped down hotspots and left the scene at 9.55am.

"We will return to the incident later to conduct further temperature checks."