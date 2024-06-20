Police spot stolen van with false plates during Brierley Hill patrol

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Officers spotted the vehicle in Brierley Hill while on an early morning patrol on Thursday.

The van had been "recently stolen" and was parked up on false plates, West Midlands Police said.

The van is set to be returned to its rightful owner. Picture: West Midlands Police

The force added it was recovering the vehicle to be returned to its owner.