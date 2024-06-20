Michael Jackson fans set to be royally entertained in Brierley Hill
Michael Jackson fans will be in for a thriller on Saturday at Brierley Hill Civic Hall when a world class tribute show to the superstar takes place.
MJ The Legacy starring CJ, features one of the world’s greatest Michael Jackson Tribute Artists with a top class live band accompanied by an amazing dance troupe. The show is billed as the closest thing to seeing a live show by the King of Pop.
A spokesman for the civic hall said: "This is the only Michael Jackson Tribute show which truly captures the electrifying energy of his live performances which amazed the world for decades.
Adult tickets are £26 and concessions £24
The following Friday, June 28 sees the Jersey Beats - Oh What a Nite show performed which celebrates the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.
For details of all shows at Brierley Hill Civic Hall, go to https://www.bhillcivic.co.uk/home