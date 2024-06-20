Express & Star
Michael Jackson fans set to be royally entertained in Brierley Hill

Michael Jackson fans will be in for a thriller on Saturday at Brierley Hill Civic Hall when a world class tribute show to the superstar takes place.

By Paul Jenkins
Published
A top Michael Jackson tribute comes to Brierley Hill Civic Hall on Saturday with tickets available.

MJ The Legacy starring CJ, features one of the world’s greatest Michael Jackson Tribute Artists with a top class live band accompanied by an amazing dance troupe. The show is billed as the closest thing to seeing a live show by the King of Pop.

A spokesman for the civic hall said: "This is the only Michael Jackson Tribute show which truly captures the electrifying energy of his live performances which amazed the world for decades.

Adult tickets are £26 and concessions £24

The following Friday, June 28 sees the Jersey Beats - Oh What a Nite show performed which celebrates the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons.

For details of all shows at Brierley Hill Civic Hall, go to https://www.bhillcivic.co.uk/home

