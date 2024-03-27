Workers break ground at site of new play area in Brierley Hill

New play equipment is being installed at Lawyers Field, near Delph Road and Church Street, with hopes of giving youngsters and their families a place to play and enjoy the fresh air.

The site, which is sometimes referred to as Silver End Park, was previously a popular spot for residents, renowned for its tall slide, swings and padding pool which were removed around 40 years ago.

Councillor Adam Davies, who serves Brierley Hill and Wordsley South, began work to secure the new park after hearing feedback from residents during his bid to seek election in 2021.

Mr Davies said: "After what has felt like an incredibly lengthy process of securing the investment, seeking residents’ views on what they would like to see included at the park, feeding this back to the council's parks team, then the tendering process and wait time for the equipment to be built – it really is fantastic to see work finally begin."

Councillor Wayne Little joined the fight for the new play area and helped to gather ideas from residents.

He added: "We are so pleased the work is now underway and that in just a few weeks' time, local kids will have play equipment on their doorstep for the first time in more than 40 years."

Community campaigner and Brierley Hill resident Danny Shaw shared his enthusiasm at the new play area.

He said: "Enjoying the outdoors and playing with friends at the local park makes a big difference to a childhood and this new play area gives local children somewhere nearby they can do that.”

New play equipment is also set to be installed on the field between Swan Lane and Harrison Road in the town this summer.