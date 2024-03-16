In the case of Pars Pizza & Kebab in Brierley Hill, the owners Farshid Kamarehey and Mohsen Malek have had had to work extra hard to establish themselves due to the shop having had a chequered past.

It has been previously panned by health inspectors and the previous owner prosecuted for health and safety breaches, with trade suffering as a result, but Mr Kamarehey said he and his colleagues had worked very hard to refit and revamp the shop.

He said he had been unaware of the issues for the previous owner, but wanted to reassure customers that the shop was clean and modern and provided quality food.

Pars Pizza & Kebab is looking to the future, not reflecting on the past

He said: "We didn't know anything about what had happened in the past as we had looked at the shop and been interested in buying it and he was happy to deal with us, so we only found out about the problems a few weeks ago.

"We've been here about six months and the news that came out has affected us in terms of customers, but we would like to be judged on what we are doing, not on what happened in the past.

"We have worked hard to improve this place and we want to bring in new customers and show them that there is a new face here and everything has changed and everything here is new."