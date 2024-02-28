Photos show grease and grime at takeaway where food past use-by date and droppings were found

Double cream past its use-by date and mouse droppings were found at Pars Pizza Brierley Hill Limited in the town's High Street during a routine inspection.

The firm, and boss Ameet Kulkarni, admitted six hygiene failures and four health and safety offences before being sentenced at Dudley Magistrates Court earlier this week.

Dudley Council has now issued photos taken by inspectors on September 8, 2022.

They include the filthy state of brushes and a washing up area, as well as more dirt and grease on the floor and other equipment at the takeaway.