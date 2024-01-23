Two food outlets at Merry Hill allowed to reopen after inspectors found evidence of mouse droppings
Two food outlets at the Merry Hill Centre which were the subject of prohibition orders after mice droppings were found on the premises have been allowed to re-open.
By Paul Jenkins
Subway in the lower mall was closed after Wolverhampton Magistrates granted a hygiene emergency prohibition order last week.
It came after a customer complained last month about seeing a mouse in the restaurant. Environmental Health officers from Dudley Council visited a few days later and found evidence of the droppings throughout the store.