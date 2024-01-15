Boy hit by car near Merry Hill shopping centre avoided serious injuries

Ambulance crews rushed to the scene of the collision on Pedmore Road, Brierley Hill, at around 1.47pm on Sunday.

Upon arrival, paramedics assessed a boy who was believed to have avoided injury and was discharged at the scene.

A spokesman for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a collision between a car and pedestrian on Pedmore Road at 1.47pm, one ambulance attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one patient, a boy. He was assessed by ambulance crews but appeared to have avoided injury in the incident and was discharged at the scene."