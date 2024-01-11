Teenager remains in hospital with serious injuries after car hits wall in Brierley Hill

It happened around 1pm on Wednesday when officers were called to Kirkstone Way after a black Volkswagen Golf car hit a wall.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "Upon arrival we found a man who was the driver of the car. He was assessed by ambulance staff and had sustained life-threatening injuries.

"He received advanced trauma care from ambulance staff which continued en route to Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he was conveyed for further treatment."

An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time of the accident or anyone with dash-cam footage to get in touch on 101 or via Live Chat quoting log number 2095 of January 10.

Investigators can also be emailed direct at sciu@westmidlands.police.uk.