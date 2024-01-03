Car retrieved and seized by police officers on duty

Officers from Brierley Hill Police have spent the evening locating and returning a stolen car and charging a driver for having no licence or insurance as part of patrols.

The first incident involved a car stolen from Kingswinford, which was located after an area search and less than an hour after it was stolen.

A tracker within the Land Rover helped with the search and it has now been returned to its owner.

A spokesman for Brierley Hill Police said: "This car was reported stolen from Kingswinford.

"Following an area search, we located it, unattended less than an hour after it was stolen, thanks to a tracker.

"Car now returned to its rightful owner. Please consider adding extra security to any keyless vehicle."

This stop in Brierley Hill revealed the driver had an expired provisional licence and no insurance. Photo: Brierley Hill Police

The other incident saw a Renault Megane pulled over by officers, with subsequent checks showing the driver had an expired provisional licence and no insurance.

The car was seized by officers and the driver reported to court.

The spokesman said: "On patrol, we have stopped this car.

"Checks revealed the driver had an expired provisional licence and no insurance.

"We have seized the car under the road traffic act and have reported the driver to court for the offences."