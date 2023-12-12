Cars and vans seized on busy night for town police

Officers from Dudley Town Police seized three cars and one van during the course of Monday evening, while also working with colleagues in Brierley Hill to find a second stolen vehicle.

The force recovered two stolen vehicles in its own right, while also seizing one car for having no insurance and another for the driver only being a provisional learner.

A spokesman for Dudley Town Police said: "DC3 have located this van within 20 minutes of being stolen, another unit from Brierley Hill found the second stolen vehicle 5 minutes later.

"Excellent co-ordination from all involved."

The van was recovered within about 20 minutes of being stolen. Photo: Dudley Town Police

Officers from Brierley Hill Police recovered this van. Photo: Brierley Hill Police

Later, after a BMW was recovered, the spokesman wrote: "Two for two tonight so far, another suspected stolen vehicle found by DC3 officers."

This BMW was the second stolen vehicle to be recovered. Photo: Dudley Town Police

The third statement came following the stoppage of a car with no insurance as part of a proactive vehicle stop.

The spokesman said: "A third vehicle seized, this time for having no insurance.

"Were bridging the gaps between attending burglary incidents over night with proactive vehicle stops."

The final stoppage occurred in Kingswinford and saw officers stop a tatty-looking car and discovering that the driver was only a provisional learner, with the car subsequently seized.

The car was seized after the driver was found to only have a provisional licence. Photo: Dudley Town Police

The spokesman said: "A 4th vehicle seized.

"Officer spotted this vehicle during burglary patrols in Kingswinford.

"The tatty nature of the vehicle drew our attention.

"A stop of the vehicle has revealed the driver was only a provisional learner, and his supervisor wasn't very supervisory."