Fitness operator to open first UK site at Merry Hill in part of former Debenhams store

The German brand says it will provide visitors with fitness for an accessible price.

Xtrafit Merry Hill will be located on the Upper Mall, occupying a significant portion of the former Debenhams store.

There will be an extensive open plan space offering a workout zone for all fitness levels and a number of studios.

Classes will range from strength, and dance, to yoga, boxing, high intensity interval training, and cycling.

Xtrafit will be open 24 hours a day and facilities will also include saunas and massage chairs

Laurence Benson, chief executive at Xtrafit, added: “At Xtrafit we are dedicated to creating motivated communities that believe in empowerment, inclusivity, and the pursuit of a healthier lifestyle. Our Merry Hill opening will be the first step in our exciting UK mission: to better the health and wellness of everybody by building high-quality athletic environments at an accessible price-point.

“At Merry Hill we have the opportunity to pursue our mission at not only such a key regional location, but a destination that aligns with our community-focused values.”

Jonathan Poole, centre manager at Merry Hill, added: “We’re excited to bring the UK’s first Xtrafit to Merry Hill. This also marks our first fitness space in the centre, and we look forward to introducing their incredible space, giving our visitors chance to experience premium but affordable fitness and wellness facilities before anyone else in the country.

“The centre is rapidly changing, offering shoppers unrivalled convenience plus more and more experiences. The options for how our visitors spend time with us is expanding considerably, with the recent openings of Starbucks, Wagamama and Hollywood Bowl. The addition of Xtrafit in 2024 will further build on the exciting leisure and food and drink offering at the centre, with more exciting announcements coming soon.”