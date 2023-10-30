Image released in search for pair after woman 'pulled to floor' and robbed in Brierley Hill

Officers wish to speak to these two people in connection to the robbery

West Midlands Police has released a CCTV image of two individuals who officers want to speak to following the robbery, which took place at around 11.15am on October 18.

Police say a woman was pulled to the floor by two people who then stole her handbag which contained her bank card.

The victim's bank card was later used at a food outlet on High Street, Halesowen.

Officers put out an earlier appeal to identify four people who they wished to speak to about the stolen bank card being used, who they later established were not involved in the robbery.