Image released in search for pair after woman 'pulled to floor' and robbed in Brierley Hill

Police have launched an appeal to find two people after a woman was "pulled to the floor" and robbed of her bank card at a Brierley Hill shopping centre.

Officers wish to speak to these two people in connection to the robbery
West Midlands Police has released a CCTV image of two individuals who officers want to speak to following the robbery, which took place at around 11.15am on October 18.

Police say a woman was pulled to the floor by two people who then stole her handbag which contained her bank card.

The victim's bank card was later used at a food outlet on High Street, Halesowen.

Officers put out an earlier appeal to identify four people who they wished to speak to about the stolen bank card being used, who they later established were not involved in the robbery.

People with information about the incident should contact West Midlands Police by calling 101 or via Live Chat on their website quoting crime number 20/910699/23.

