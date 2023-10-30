Great-great grandmother who 'won't let anything beat her' celebrates 103rd birthday

Lily pictured with her daughter Pauline on her special day

Lily Dunn, who lives at Rosewood Care Home in Pensnett, celebrated her special day with two of her children, Pauline and Wallace, on Friday.

Lily started off life in the Brockmoor area of Brierley Hill before meeting her husband, Wallace, as a teenager.

The pair married on January 7, 1938, before settling in Old Hill, where they went on to welcome five children, including Wallace, 84, Pamela 83, Pauline, 80, David, 64, and Lilian, who sadly passed away at two-weeks old.

Lily perused several careers throughout her working life, including working in a metal-works factory after the Second World War, and on the inspection line at bike manufacturer, Phillips Cycles, where her husband also worked.

She went on to open a wool shop in the Darby End area of Dudley before partaking in part-time retail work around Cradley Heath leading up to her retirement.

When asked what the secret was to her mum's long and happy life, daughter Pauline commented it is her "spirit" that keeps her going.

Pauline continued: "She has always tried to be good and do the right thing, but I think she's just got something in there that keeps her going.

"She has got that mentality where you just get on with life and just carry on – she doesn't let things get her down. She's a 'pick yourself up and dust yourself down', sort of woman.

"If there was something that needed doing, if there was a problem, she would say 'give me a while and I'll sort it out'. She won't let anything beat her – if she can work it out, she will work it out."

Pauline, who lives in Halesowen, said it was "fantastic" to see her mum celebrate her 103rd birthday.

She added: "She's 103 – it's such a good age, to get there is fantastic. She is a great woman, I am really thankful that she is still here. We are all so proud of her as a family. We all love her dearly."