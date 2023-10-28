Police appeal to find missing 52-year-old with links to Sandwell and Dudley

West Midlands Police has asked for help to find 52-year-old Andrew, who was reported missing from his home in Brockmoor.
Police say they are becoming concerned for his welfare and that Andrew has links to both Dudley and Sandwell.
A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: "Have you seen Andrew? The 52-year-old is missing and we're concerned for his welfare.
"He was last seen at home in Brockmoor and has links across Dudley and Sandwell. If you see him, call 999 immediately quoting log 4184 of October 27."
